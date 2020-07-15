SMYTH,
Patricia Mary Lescher:
Died peacefully at Te Hopai on Sunday 12 July 2020. Daughter of Eileen Daly and Patrick Lescher, sister of Gill, Diana, Michael and Robert. Beloved wife of Patrick. Mother of Antony, Joanna, Terry, Philly, Katherine and Helen. Grandmother of Harrison, Arlo, Hazel, Madeleine, Isabella, Oli, William, Jeremy, Liam, Solomon, Pearl and Dixie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA. Vigil Prayer Service at St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, 6.30pm, Thursday 16 July. Funeral service at St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, 1.00pm, Friday 17 July. Burial at Makara Cemetery, 4.00pm, Friday 17 July, family and friends welcome. Messages to the family can be sent to [email protected] or c/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Requiescat In Pace
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 15, 2020