SMITH, Patricia Joyce (Pat):
Of Levin, formerly Hutt Valley. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 11 January 2020, surrounded by her family, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Beloved mother of Tony, Caz, Trevor, Hayden, Pip, and their partners. Loved Nana of her 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Weraroa Road, on Thursday 16 January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by cremation at The Avenue Crematorium, Avenue North Road, Levin. Messages C/- 547 Queen St, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 13, 2020