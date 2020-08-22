SINCLAIR, Patricia Ann:
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Tuesday 18th August 2020, aged 80 years. Daughter of Arthur and Adele Bockett, sister of Brian Bockett and the late Barbara Butcher. Wife of the late Kenneth Sinclair and ex-wife of the late Hutton Peacock. Mother to Mark and Susanna, stepmother to Nigel and Sarah. Grandmother to William, Maxwell, Isabella and Juliette. A private cremation for Patricia has been held. Enquiries and messages to the family may be directed to [email protected] or 04 476-5292.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020