SHARP, Patricia Mary (Pat)
(nee Drane)
(formerly Kiernander):
On Sunday 23rd June 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved wife of the late James (Jim) Sharp. Treasured Mum and mother-in-law of Debbie, Steve and Sheryl and her furbaby Daisy; Nanny of Ashlynne and Emily and dearly loved step-nanny of Hannah. Much loved sister of Kath (England), the late Frank and the late Bill. Dearly loved special friend of Grace. At Pat's request she has been cremated and we will celebrate her life on Monday 8th July 2019 at 1.30pm in The Lounge at the Bellevue Gardens Hotel, 140 Woburn Road, Lower Hutt. Communications to the Kiernander family may be emailed to [email protected], or posted to C/- 46 Raukawa Street, Stokes Valley 5019.
Published in Dominion Post on June 29, 2019