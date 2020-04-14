RYAN,

Patricia Helen Gillespie:

QSM JP NZRN

8.5.1931 – 12.4.2020

On Sunday, April 12, peacefully at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, Napier. Dearly loved daughter of Pat and Bett Ryan, loving sister of Jennifer, Jim, Peter and Marilyn, Anne and of the late Michael, Jan, Cherie, and Lex. A devoted aunt to Susan, Lyn, Stuart and Simone, Richard and Frances, James and Amanda, Grant and Clare, Murray, Janine and Mark, Jayson and Natasha, Paula and Jose, Scott and Cherie. Tricia was delighted to be a great-aunt to Jemma, Harvey and Walter, Louis and Ben, Patrick and Joe, Jake and Wil, Krystal and Thomas, Kate and Blake, Paige, Julian and Lila. Tricia was a foundation resident in the Princess Alexandra Retirement Village and it has been a great comfort to family having her cared for recently in such a familiar setting by wonderful staff she knew so well. Thank you. Tricia's wide circle of colleagues and friends both in "The Bay' and across the world enriched her professional and personal life in many ways. We hope at a future time to be able to celebrate Tricia's life with family, her colleagues and her friends. Meanwhile, let us remember Tricia and be grateful. Messages may be sent to The Ryan Family c/o PO Box 439 Napier 4140.





