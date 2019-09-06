PICKARD, Patricia Ann (Pat)

(nee Gould):

Of Paraparaumu Beach, formerly of Willerby, Hull (UK). Suddenly at Wellington Hospital with her family on Tuesday 3 September 2019. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Allen. Loved Mum of Roy, and Amanda. Mother-in-law of Sharyn. Adored Nana of Erin, Emma, and Troy. Loved sister of David, Shirley, Janet, Jenny, Carole and all of their families. Very special friend of June, John and Jane. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 11 September 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Pickard Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

"A special lady to all she met"

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



