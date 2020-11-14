PERKINS, Patricia Mary
(Pat) (née Newton):
Died peacefully on Tuesday 10 November 2020, surrounded by family at Rotorua Hospital, aged 89. Loving wife of the late Garth Anthony. Loving mother, mother-in-law and Nannie Pat to Annie & Brad, Chris & Tony, Greg & Mignon, Richard & Terry, Justin & Gail, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to close friends, St John Ambulance & staff at Rotorua Hospital. Patricia was cremated at a private ceremony. A Memorial Service will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, Lake Rd, Rotorua, on Saturday 21 November at 11.00am. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance please.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2020