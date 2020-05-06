Patricia PARSONS

Guest Book
  • "The source of much laughter and music in our family. I miss..."
    - Lesley Cheng
Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
043850745
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

PARSONS, Patricia Mary:
On Monday 4th May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Douglas. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Philippa, Liz & Tony and Fiona & Tim. Adored Nana of Georgia, Britony, Fraser, Lockie, Sophie, Hamish and Ben. A private Family Service has been arranged for her immediate "Bubble". A memorial service will follow to allow Patricia's circle of friends to celebrate her life story. Messages for the Parsons Family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04)3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from May 6 to May 9, 2020
