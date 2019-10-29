MEXTED, Patricia Margaret

(nee Revill):

Passed peacefully on 25 October 2019. Mum you gave us all your best qualities, for that we thank you. We will remember you for your wit, compassion and unconditional love. You will always be in our hearts. Dearly loved mum to Terry, Glen, Kerell, Nikki, and sons-in-law Shane and Lance Snr. Loved Nana to Sharnel, Amy, Lance Jnr, Holly, Freeman, Teri, and Raven, and loved Great-Grandma to Ryland, Harper, Ivy, Zahli and Blaire.

You truly are "unforgettable"...

Thank you to the wonderful staff at Woburn Enliven Presbyterian Home for caring and for the banter shared with mum, and thank you to Haven Falls Funeral Home. As per Mum's wishes, there will be no service. Thank you for everyone's kind words.



