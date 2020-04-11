McMEEKIN,
Patricia Jean (Pat):
Passed away peacefully at Elderslea Village, Upper Hutt, on 8 April 2020. Loved wife of the late James (Jim). Mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Sandra, Paul, and Michelle. Grandmother of Rhett, Bradley, Amber (dec), Leanne, Christina, Alexander, Taylor, and Liam. Great-grandmother of her 9 great-grandchildren. The family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all staff at Elderslea Village for their special care of Pat over the past 4 years. Unfortunately due to the current lockdown, it has been necessary for a private interment to take place. All messages to 7 Patutu Grove, Upper Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 11, 2020