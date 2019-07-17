McKEE,

Patricia Joan (nee Kilford):

Of Paraparaumu (formerly of Tawa). On Monday, 15 July 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor. Much loved mother of Julie, Karen, Tracy, Fiona, and Joanne, and mother-in-law of David, Matt, Tony, Ian, Adam, and of Dave and Scott. Adored Nanny of her 16 grandchildren. Loved sister & sister-in-law of Judith & Lloyd, and sister-in-law to Joan & John, and Beth & Richard. Loved by all the extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers NZ, PO Box 11288, Manners Street, Wellington 6142, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held in Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 10.30am, on Friday, 19 July, followed by private cremation. All messages to the McKee family, c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



