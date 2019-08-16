Patricia MCDOWALL

Service Information
Death Notice

McDOWALL, Patricia
Josephine (née Williams):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 14 August 2019, aged 80 years. Very dearly loved wife of the late Russell. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jackie and Tony, Michael and Donna-Marie, Clare and David, Peter and Phoebe, Alison and Nick, Caroline and Mike. Much loved and loving Nana of Joshua; Daniel and Liam; Max, George and Charles; Harrison and Jacob; James, Emma, Ryan, Susannah, Matthew and Jack; Stacey, Amy and David. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Bob and Betty; Graeme and Philippa. Loved Aunty to Marie, Susan, Catherine and Kevin; Helen and Jeffrey.
Eternal rest grant unto her
O Lord.
A Vigil Rosary will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 380 Main Road, Huapai, at 6.00pm on Sunday 18 August. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, on Monday 19 August at 11.00am.

Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
