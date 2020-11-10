McDAVITT,
Patricia Mary (Trisha):
Passed away surrounded by love in Waikanae on 7th November 2020, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John; loved mum and mother-in-law to Terry and Sue, Cathy and Max, Bob, John, Bernard and Kate, Mary and the late Clare; grandmother to thirteen and great-grandmother to eleven.
Trisha has left us with a special message
"To each and every one, have a happy life, I did..."
Special thanks to the team at Waikanae Country Lodge who cared for and supported Trisha. In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic Social Services at https://wn-catholicsocialservices.org.nz/ would be appreciated. Messages to 'the McDavitt family 'may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu, or placed on Trisha's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz A Requiem Mass for Trisha will be celebrated at the Church of St Teresa, 301 Karori Road, Karori, on Thursday 12th November 2020, at 12.30pm. Thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 10, 2020