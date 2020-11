McDAVITT,Patricia Mary (Trisha):Passed away surrounded by love in Waikanae on 7th November 2020, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John; loved mum and mother-in-law to Terry and Sue, Cathy and Max, Bob, John, Bernard and Kate, Mary and the late Clare; grandmother to thirteen and great-grandmother to eleven.Trisha has left us with a special message"To each and every one, have a happy life, I did..."Special thanks to the team at Waikanae Country Lodge who cared for and supported Trisha. In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic Social Services at https://wn-catholicsocialservices.org.nz/ would be appreciated. Messages to 'the McDavitt family 'may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu, or placed on Trisha's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz A Requiem Mass for Trisha will be celebrated at the Church of St Teresa, 301 Karori Road, Karori, on Thursday 12th November 2020, at 12.30pm. Thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery.