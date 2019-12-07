Patricia MARTIN

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Lane Park Church
22 Lane Street
Upper Hutt
Death Notice

MARTIN,
Patricia Lorna (nee Engel):
Surrounded by family at her home, continued her journey of faith to meet her Saviour on Wednesday, 4 December 2019. Sue, Brad, Matt, Ged, Mitch, Joanne and Adam, will surely miss the love of their mother, together with their spouses, the 22 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. We have all lost a friend, a confident and an incredible pillar of faith.
Messages to the 'Martin Family' may be left in Pat's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. Ma Pat lived a creative, full and generous life of service, praying her seven children into a relationship with Jesus. Please join us at Lane Park Church, 22 Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Monday, 9 December, at 11.00am, to celebrate the past, present and future.


Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 7, 2019
