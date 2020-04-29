MAHANGA, Patricia
(Pat) (Gert) (Mum):
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Pat, aged 90, on Friday 24th April 2020, at Rita Angus Retirement Village. Wife to Dick, daughter of Fanny Megann, and sister to Ron. Pat is survived by Diane, Janice and Terry, Dave and Maryann. Also, Kelly, Mark and Tommy, Casey, Justine and Alan, Jordyn and Alex. It has been a while, but you will be able to finally reunite with Dad.
Rest in peace.
You will be missed.
We would like to thank the staff at Rita Angus and Dr Ciandra Keenan for the wonderful care they gave to our Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother during her time there. Messages to the Mahanga family may be left in Pat's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2020