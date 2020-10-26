MacLEOD, Patricia Margaret
(Margaret):
Of Feilding, formerly of Struan. On Friday 23 October 2020, at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Donald and Lynn, Allan and Ginny, Jane and Peter. Loved Nana of Andrew and Sarah, Kate and Mathew; Willie (dec), Tom and Sarah; Richard, John, and Lucy. Great-grandmother of Henry. Messages to the MacLeod family C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Wednesday 28 October 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Feilding Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 26, 2020