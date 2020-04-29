MACFARLANE,
Patricia Anne (nee Skilton):
Of Raumati Beach. On 25 April 2020, peacefully at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alexander. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lee and Neville (Saunders Beach, Australia), and Andrew. Loved Grandma to Amy and Benjamin. Special thanks to the management, staff and carers at Eldon Lodge for their care and dedication during Mum's short stay. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the Macfarlane family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
