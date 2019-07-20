LYALL,

Patricia Alice (Bundah):

Of Waikanae. In her 91st year, "Patti" passed away peacefully on 15 July 2019 with her daughters beside her. Dearly loved and devoted wife and best friend of Angus. Cherished mother of Susan and Melissa, loved mother-in-law to Kevin, and very treasured Bundah to her three grandsons Finn, Sam and Nelson. Beloved sister of Joyce (Joybells), Eileen (dec), and Pam (dec). Loved by all who knew her.

"Those big blue eyes and beautiful skin, you were so gorgeous on the outside

Mum, but within (where it really counts) your beauty

and kindness knew

no bounds."

Until we meet again in

the Sweet By and By.

All your loving family.

A private funeral has been held.

