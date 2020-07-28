JESSUP,

Patricia Elizabeth (Beth)

(nee Piper):

On Sunday 26th July 2020 peacefully at Sevenoaks Retirement Village, Paraparaumu. Aged 88 years. Wife of Dick for 63 years. Mother to Stephen, Peter, Brenda & Philippa. Mother-in-law to Thomasin, Linda, Tony & Darryl, Grandmother to Alfred, Rose, Otis, Georgia, Ry, Monique, Hogan, Barney, Coco, Conrad & Lawrence, Great-grandmother to Miko, Tillie, Charlie, Darcy, Willow, Mollie & Jack. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Sevenoaks for their tireless care and kindness to Beth. Beth liked nothing more than hosting a party, so please come back to Dick and Beth's home afterwards or any time later for some lunch and/or dinner and definitely a G&T or two in her honour. A service to celebrate Beth's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Friday 31 July at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.

Waikanae Funeral Home

Tel 04 2936844



