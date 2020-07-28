JESSUP,
Patricia Elizabeth (Beth)
(nee Piper):
On Sunday 26th July 2020 peacefully at Sevenoaks Retirement Village, Paraparaumu. Aged 88 years. Wife of Dick for 63 years. Mother to Stephen, Peter, Brenda & Philippa. Mother-in-law to Thomasin, Linda, Tony & Darryl, Grandmother to Alfred, Rose, Otis, Georgia, Ry, Monique, Hogan, Barney, Coco, Conrad & Lawrence, Great-grandmother to Miko, Tillie, Charlie, Darcy, Willow, Mollie & Jack. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Sevenoaks for their tireless care and kindness to Beth. Beth liked nothing more than hosting a party, so please come back to Dick and Beth's home afterwards or any time later for some lunch and/or dinner and definitely a G&T or two in her honour. A service to celebrate Beth's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Friday 31 July at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from July 28 to July 29, 2020