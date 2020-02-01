JAMES, Patricia Joan (Pat)
(previously Bennetts)
(nee Lightfoot):
Peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital on 31 January 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved wife of the late Graeme; father of Janette and Leigh. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanie, Bryan and Denise, Peter and Christine, and Susan and Duncan. Nana to Mark, Marika, Donna, Katrina, Robert, Jacqueline, Scott and Claudia. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital, Village at the Park and Alexendra Rest home for all their care and support of Pat. Messages to 'the James family' can be placed in Pat's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, 6241. A service for Pat will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, Cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, Wellington on Wednesday 5th February at 2.00pm. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 1, 2020