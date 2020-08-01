JACKSON, Patricia Elwyne:
Peacefully at Elderslea Rest Home, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, 28 July 2020. Beloved wife of the late Danny. Loved mother and mother-in-law Kim and Steve, Marc and Kathy, and Brodie (dec). Loved Nana Jackson of her many grand, great and great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff who support those living on Lavender Lane, Elderslea. Messages to the 'Jackson Family' may be left in Patricia's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020