HOUGHTON,
Patricia Mary (nee Gilligan):
Of Martinborough, on 22nd March 2020, special and loved sister and sister-in-law of Trevor (Matamata), Ken & Colleen (Napier), and loved Aunty Pat of Janine & Mike Bourke (Auckland), Mike & Polly (Auckland), Patrick & Justine (Wellington), Karen (Wellington), Joanne & Matt Jenkins (Sydney), and their families. Close and fondest friend of Kay & Roger Mills (Martinborough). We have enjoyed so much laughter and fun with Pat over the years and we will miss her great sense of humour and her beautiful voice. Our deepest thanks to all in the medical profession in the Masterton and Wellington Hospitals who looked after her. Special thanks to Drs Stephen Philip and Peter Morrison for their extensive care of Pat. Our special thanks to all the team and residents at Wharekaka Rest Home in Martinborough for the love and support they all gave to Pat.
Sing high Pat, and with all our love we say farewell. RIP.
Messages to the Houghton family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2020