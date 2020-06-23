HALL, Patricia Anne:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on 20 June 2020, in Ward 28 Palmerston North Hospital; aged 78 years. Loved wife of Brian. Loved Mum of Yvonne & Allan, and Craig & Anne. Loved Nana of 4 grandchildren Christopher, Matthew, Nerys, and Evelyn, and her 3 great- grandchildren Mason, Isabella, and Lucas. A service for Patricia will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Thursday 25 June 2020 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 23, 2020