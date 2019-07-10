GUY, Patricia Margaret:
14.2.1933 - 7.7.2019
A beautiful soul - our matriarch, our wisdom, our valentine, our sunshine
on a cloudy day.
Finally at rest with her soulmate, Bevan, and her cherished grandson, Brian.
Patricia died peacefully on Sunday evening, surrounded by her family. She leaves behind her beloved children, Christine, Bevan and Gary. Her loved son-in-law, Darryl. Her adored grandchildren, Karl (and Amanda), Lynnette (and Chris), Daniel (and Stephanie), Jennifer (and Jamie), Patrice (and Heath) and Yvonne. Her special great-grandchildren Jordan, Nikita, Talia, Addison, Scarlett, Iyla, Spencer, Kyron, Tilly, Lincoln and Isabella, and her little dog and sidekick, Lucky. In lieu of flowers, Patricia's family requests donations to Te Omanga Hospice who provided so much love and support during Patricia's final days.
Published in Dominion Post on July 10, 2019