GORDON,
Patricia Mary (Pat):
Peacefully at Margaret Wilson Rest Home, surrounded by her family, on November 17, 2020, aged 96. Loved wife of the late Jack, cherished mum of John and Alma, Anne Knowles and Tony Faalilo, Carol McGrath, Kathy and the late George Temara, Marie and Davey Wade, Dick and Sharyn, Joan and Brian Gosney, Robbie and Yvonne, Mary Nuku, Philip and Lynley, Michael and Yvonne, Allan, Chris and Glenys, Mark and Wendy, and friend of Harry Solouota, and a loved Gran of all her 53 grandchildren, 98 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass for Pat will be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Basilica, Craigie Ave, Timaru, on Saturday, December 5 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to PO Box 2106, Washdyke, Timaru.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020