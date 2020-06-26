GIBSON, Patricia Margaret
(Pat) (nee Dibble):
Peacefully on 24th June 2020 at Summerset Retirement Village, aged 89 years, surrounded by family. Formerly of Wainuiomata and Island Bay. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Linda, Sue & George Watterson, Rod & Jefferey (dec). Loved Grandmother of Richard, Annie, Sarah, Alyce, Oliver, Andrew, Matthew and David (dec). Great-grandmother of Madison, Brooke, Maggie May, Cooper Jack and Charlotte. Former wife of Brian Rees Gibson. Thank you to the lovely caregivers, nurses and staff at Summerset for taking such good care of our Mum and Grandmother. Any messages may be sent to 'The Gibson Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 40 Wainuiomata Rd, Wainuiomata, on Monday, 29th June, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on June 26, 2020