GIBSON, Patricia:

21 January 1940 -

13 April 2020

Peacefully after a sudden and short illness at Wellington Hospital. Aged 80 years. A very loved mother to Caron, Stephen, Lesley and Malcolm. Adored Grandma to Phillip, Brendon, Marc, Hayley, Dominic, Abbi and Petra. Great-grandma to 8 month Emmett. Treasured big sister to Denise and Margaret. A loved aunt to her nieces and nephews and a wonderful friend to the many who knew and loved her. Wife to the late Raymond Purchase, Norman Hansen and Selwyn Gibson. Loved companion to Dinny Burgess. A very kind and gentle lady with a beautiful soul has left us to begin her eternal journey. A cremation has taken place with a memorial to be held in the near future.

Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories.

