FRY, Patricia Susan:
29 June 1924
– 15 December 2019
Died peacefully at Te Hopai surrounded by family. Mother of Monika, Colin, Jonathan, and Rowena. Mother-in-law to Karen. GrandPat to Connor, Stephanie, Roberta Ksenia, and Erika. Widow of Bryan Dereck Fry. Painter, writer, observer and recorder of life. The last of Ita and Fred Cody's brood. Aunty Paddy to the Duffys and Codys. A service for Patricia will be held in Lychgate, 306 Willis Street, Wellington, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by interment in Makara Natural Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 28, 2019