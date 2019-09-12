ENGLERT,
Patricia Mary (Pat):
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital, 11 September 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Henry (Ginna). Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Mark & Catherine, Peter & Janene, Tony & Christine and Paul & Sarah. Loved Nana of Amy, Joe & Sam, Joseph, Theresa, Gemma & John, and Marc & Lara. Special Great-Nana of Olivia, Caleb, Iylah and Connor. A special thanks to all those who have cared for Pat so well over the last few years and to all her friends for their support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Malaghan Institute would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A vigil will be held for Pat in St Teresa's Catholic Church, Karori on Sunday 15 September, at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass for Pat will be held in St Teresa's Catholic Church, Karori, on Monday 16 September, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019