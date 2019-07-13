DOULL, Patricia Vere (Pat):
Of Carterton. On 9th July 2019, peacefully at Carter Court. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kelvin (married for 66 years). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen and John (Masterton), John and Judy (Katikati), and Jenny and Mike Price (Auckland). Loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Special thanks to Carter Court for their wonderful care of Pat. In accordance with Pat's wishes, a private family service has been held. Messages to the Doull family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2019