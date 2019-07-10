Patricia DEWSNAP

Death Notice

DEWSNAP, Patricia:
8.5.1927 - 6.7.2019
Peacefully. Loving wife of Gordon Robert (dec'd). Loving sister of Peter (dec'd). loving mother and mother-in-law of Robert (dec'd) & Mary, David & Jacqueline, and Stephen. Loving grandmother of Karen, Martin, Ali-May, Daniel, Yonni, Kiva, Pawi, and great-grandmother of Jolene. A service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Saturday, July 13, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Dewsnap family C/- PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250.
Published in Dominion Post on July 10, 2019
