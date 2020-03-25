DAVENPORT,
Patricia Clare (Clare):
Formerly of Pahiatua. Peacefully at Wairarapa Village Masterton, surrounded by her family on 19th March 2020, aged 76 years. Loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Liz (England), Ian & Jill (Masterton), Helen & Andrew Pound (Te Awamutu), Mark & Netty (Pahiatua), Maree & Andy Hoare (Feilding). Loved and treasured Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Anne (Deceased) & Doug Simpson, Jill & the late Trevor Nelson, Mary and the late Jim Seymour-East, Kay & Beverley Davenport. Messages to the family may be sent to: Ian Davenport, 16E Willow Park Drive, RD 11, Masterton 5871. In accordance with Clare's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2020