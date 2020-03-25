Patricia DAVENPORT

Formerly of Pahiatua. Peacefully at Wairarapa Village Masterton, surrounded by her family on 19th March 2020, aged 76 years. Loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Liz (England), Ian & Jill (Masterton), Helen & Andrew Pound (Te Awamutu), Mark & Netty (Pahiatua), Maree & Andy Hoare (Feilding). Loved and treasured Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Anne (Deceased) & Doug Simpson, Jill & the late Trevor Nelson, Mary and the late Jim Seymour-East, Kay & Beverley Davenport. Messages to the family may be sent to: Ian Davenport, 16E Willow Park Drive, RD 11, Masterton 5871. In accordance with Clare's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2020
