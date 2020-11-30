CULLIMORE, Patricia Ann:
Aged 84, peacefully on 28 November, 2020 at Wairarapa Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Brent & Christine (Western Australia), Vicky & Murray Mills (Masterton), and Kathy & Ian Monaghan (Masterton). Loved by her grandchildren Jason, Daniel & Nikki, Haley & Tim, Abby & Cameron, Piri, and Rai. Precious great-grandmother to Baylee, Charlotte, Lucy, Mark and Madeliene. Heartfelt thanks to the amazing care given by the staff at Wairarapa Village. A celebration of Pat's life will be held in the Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Wednesday 2 December at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2020