Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:30 p.m.
St Margaret's Presbyterian Church
Dunns Street
Silverstream
CHRISTIANSON, Patricia
Rosalie (Pat): ONZM, JP.
Pinehaven / Heretaunga, WRC - Upper Hutt City Councillor 1980 - 2013. On December 7, 2019 peacefully at home in Pinehaven, Upper Hutt, with her 2 daughters by her side. Darling wife of the late John. Beautiful Mum to Helen, Michael and Ali. Gracious mother-in-law to Alec, Lynn and Bryce. Adored Grandma of Cara, Ben, Annabel, Jacob, Alexandra, Saul, and Opal. Special thanks to the wider community for their loving care and support. Please join us in a service to celebrate Pat's radiance, wearing your colourful best, at St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Dunns Street, Silverstream, on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 3.30pm. All messages to the "Christianson family" c/- PO Box 30 -127, Lower Hutt 5040, or email to
[email protected]

