Patricia CARTER

Guest Book
  • "CARTER, Patricia (Pat): Rest in peace my loving sister Pat,..."
    - Patricia CARTER
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Cockburn Street Chapel
cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd
Kilbirnie
View Map
Death Notice

CARTER, Patricia Joy (Pat)
(nee Leitch):
Passed away on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 6.28am surrounded by her children at home. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Carter family' may be left in Pat's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Pat will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Saturday 25th January at 3.00pm, thereafter private cremation. As per Pat's wishes, please wear colourful clothing to celebrate her life.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.