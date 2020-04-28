BRANDON, Patricia (Trish):
Peacefully on Friday 24 April in the presence of her family. Dearly beloved wife of John. Much loved mother of Simon, and mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Tamlin. Nana to her beloved Isobel, and loved by her dear supporters and friends at home and abroad. Many thanks to Parkinson's Wellington, the Aroha Care Centre, CCDHB Neurology, and HVDHB OPRS for their professional dedication to Trish's welfare. Thanks also to those many others who eased her struggle over the years with their love and support. Trish is to be farewelled privately, with a memorial service to be notified once the current lock-down has been lifted. Any messages to the 'Brandon family' may be sent c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020