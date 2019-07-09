BEAZLEY, Patricia
(Patsy) (nee Bryan):
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 6 July 2019, aged 80 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Brenda and Gary, Lance and Debbie, Brandon; grandmother of Jayson, Erica, Lance jnr, Renee, Matthew, Heylie, Maddison, Shiloh and Hollie; great-grandmother of 15 great-grandchildren. Sister of Jim, Mary and Terry. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance (PO Box 601, Wellington 6140) would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Special thanks to the staff at Lower Hutt Hospital and Wellington Free Ambulance. Her funeral service will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt at on Wednesday 10 July at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 9, 2019