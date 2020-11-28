Patricia ANDREWS

Service Information
Service
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Hub Church
157 Tasman Road
Otaki
View Map
Death Notice

ANDREWS, Patricia:
Died peacefully at Ocean View Rest Home in Otaki on 25th November 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lewis, mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Bill (UK), Mike and Helen, Lesley and David, Stuart and Jocelyn (Aust), Lindy and Mark. Loved grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother, sister and aunty, she will be dearly missed. Service will be held on Monday 30th November, at The Hub Church, 157 Tasman Road, Otaki, at 11.00am, with refreshments to follow. Private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 28, 2020
