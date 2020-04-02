ANDREWS,
Patricia Elizabeth Ruth (Pat)
(nee Hazlewood):
Peacefully on 30 March 2020, at Te Omanga Hospice, aged 91 years. Partner of Colin McLeod and wife of the late Stan Andrews (deceased 1994). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda & Angus, Ray & Sue, Anne & Graham, Maureen & Grant, Barbara & Geoff, Malcolm & Leone. Nana, Grand-Nana and Great-Grand-Nana to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and can be posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. Due to current restrictions a private interment will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 2, 2020