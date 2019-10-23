Patricia ALSEN

Death Notice

ALSEN, Patricia Irene (Pat):
Peacefully on 22nd October 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Loved mother of Janet and Wayne, Gail and Ian, Kim and Allen, Kerry and Maria, Mark and Stephanie and the late Judith and Gary. Treasured Grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Pat will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland, on Thursday 24 October 2019 at 12.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 23, 2019
