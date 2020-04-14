Patience KEARNS (1928 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Our sincere condolences, especially for Nick and Amanda...."
    - Lawrence McCallum
  • "I AMA sad to read of your dear mums passing Leah. I know..."
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

KEARNS, Patience Elliot:
14.1.28 – 12.4.20
On April 12, 2020 peacefully at home with her family. Loved sister of Mary Corkill (Wellington); dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth Ridder and Bill Beale (Wellington), Jenny (Melbourne) Kate, Kristin (Christchurch), Nick and Amanda (Auckland), and Leah and Murray (Christchurch). Loved grandmother of Jonty and Miriam, Elliot, Rory and Annie, Fraser and Eleanor, and great-grandmother of Edmund and Victor. Loved aunt to her nephew and nieces. A private cremation to be held and a memorial service at a later date. Messages may be sent to the Kearns family C/o 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.