KEARNS, Patience Elliot:
14.1.28 – 12.4.20
On April 12, 2020 peacefully at home with her family. Loved sister of Mary Corkill (Wellington); dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth Ridder and Bill Beale (Wellington), Jenny (Melbourne) Kate, Kristin (Christchurch), Nick and Amanda (Auckland), and Leah and Murray (Christchurch). Loved grandmother of Jonty and Miriam, Elliot, Rory and Annie, Fraser and Eleanor, and great-grandmother of Edmund and Victor. Loved aunt to her nephew and nieces. A private cremation to be held and a memorial service at a later date. Messages may be sent to the Kearns family C/o 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 14, 2020