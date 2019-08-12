SANDLE, Pat:
Of 285 Malvern Street, Glenleith, Dunedin. On August 9, 2019, suddenly at Dunedin Hospital; aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Wes for 56 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison and David (Wellington), Tony and Marie-Line (Cologne, Germany), beloved Gran to William, and Daniel; Zoé, and Isabelle. A service for Pat will be held in St John's Anglican Church, 373 Highgate, Dunedin, at 12.00 noon on Wednesday, August 14, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2019