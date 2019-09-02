Pat BLACKBURN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat BLACKBURN.
Service Information
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
075767941
Death Notice

BLACKBURN, Pat (Beattie)
(nee Rasmussen):
Passed away peacefully at Radius Matua on 29 August 2019. Loved wife of Max (deceased) and Ferg Beattie (deceased), mother of Don Beattie and Jill O'Connor. Gran to Mark, Lisa, David, Sean and Fergus, and five great-grandchildren Jade, Hunter (deceased), Travis, James and Paige. She will be greatly missed by her and Max's family. A service for Pat will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Tuesday 3 September, at 1.30pm. Communication to the Blackburn Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.