BLACKBURN, Pat (Beattie)
(nee Rasmussen):
Passed away peacefully at Radius Matua on 29 August 2019. Loved wife of Max (deceased) and Ferg Beattie (deceased), mother of Don Beattie and Jill O'Connor. Gran to Mark, Lisa, David, Sean and Fergus, and five great-grandchildren Jade, Hunter (deceased), Travis, James and Paige. She will be greatly missed by her and Max's family. A service for Pat will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Tuesday 3 September, at 1.30pm. Communication to the Blackburn Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019