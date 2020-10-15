Paraire TEREWI

Guest Book
  • "Sincere condolences to Sandra and Family.Thinking of you..."
    - Phyl & Bob Bromley
  • "Dear Sandra and Whanau much heartfelt love and support to..."
    - Marion Marshall
  • "Dearest Sandra, our sincerest condolences. What a love the..."
  • "Dear Sandra, Sincere condolences and thoughts to you and..."
    - Wendy Mackay
Service Information
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063455522
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
Death Notice

TEREWI,
Paraire Paikea (Pike):
Reg. No. N367115 WO1, RSM (Rtd), Royal New Zealand Corps of Transport (RNZCT), Ex Thai Border, Malaya, Borneo, Vietnam. (Military Service; 1963 - 1988).
On Tuesday 13th October 2020, peacefully at home in Whanganui, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband and Darling Heart of Sandra. Brother of the late Sid, Ted, Rebecca, Ephraim, and Moses. A loved father, stepfather, uncle, and special Poppa to all the grandchildren. Pike will lay in State at home, 79 Anzac Parade, Whanganui East. Sandra invites viewings on Thursday 15th October. Pike's funeral service will be held at the Cleveland Funeral Home, 179 Ingestre Street, Whanganui, on Friday 16th October at 10.30am, and will be live streamed on www.clevelandfunerals.co.nz, then followed by interment in the Servicemen's Lawn Cemetery, Aramoho.
(this notice was prepared by Pike)
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 15, 2020
