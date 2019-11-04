MA'IA'I, Papa'ali'itele
Dr Semisi Ma'ia'i:
QSM, NZCOM
Died peacefully in Wellington Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning 3 November 2019. Much loved husband of Jennifer; loved father/father-in-law of Kim, Katrina & Chris; devoted Poppa to Jimmy & Kdee; Leni, Semisi and Lusia. Cherished brother/brother-in-law of Papa'ali'i Kuinimere and Alistair and the late Aiono Fana'afi. Much-loved Uncle of Aimiti, Alan & Semisi; Semisi, Leinani, Donna & Fana'afi and their aiga. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ward 7 South for their expert care. There will be a service held to celebrate the life of Papali'i Semisi in Lychgate Funerals Chapel, 306 Willis Street, Wellington, on Friday, 8 November at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
'Au?! Ua tagi le fatu ma le 'ele'ele'. The stones and the earth wept. (A great sorrow). Fa'amolemole, taofi le Malõ.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019