ROPATA,

Paora Tuhari (Paul):

Tyne (Putiputi) and the Ropata Whãnau wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us, following the loss of a very special husband, father and grandfather. Our whãnau are grateful for the gestures of aroha we received during the tangihanga, including; koha, time, flowers, messages and cards. A special mention to our pae, our ministers and all those who worked tirelessly to manaaki the whanau and our manuhiri during this challenging time.

Thank you to everyone who attended the tangihanga to celebrate the life of someone dear to us all. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a

personal acknowledgement.

He mihi tenei ki te hunga kua hoatu nei te aroha me te maungarongo i te ngarotanga o tõ mãtou nei matua. E kore rawa mãtou e warewaretia te whakaaro o te ngãkau. Nei rã mãtou e tuku ana te mihi whakawhetai kia koutou katoa. He Kura Te Tangata.

Matua, Whaea, Tama, Wairua Tapu me ngã Anahera Pono.





