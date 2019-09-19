ROPATA, Paora Tuhari:

The poutokomanawa of our whãnau passed away peacefully on Tuesday 17 September 2019, 1 day prior to his 81st birthday. Dearly loved husband of Tyne (Putiputi) (nee Arahanga). Beloved son of Tui and Te Humu Ropata. Treasured father and father-in-law of Raewyn and John Ellery, Honey and Chris Winter, Dennis Arahanga, Peter and Deb, Paul, Richard and Jadey. Adored and respected Koko of 3 generations of mokopuna. Brother and brother-in-law of Babe and Roy Lewis, Marie and Brian Proctor, Dixie and Mike Sullivan, Richard, Jo and Luke Love, Pinky and Hawea Tahiwi, Huia Dobson. Brother-in-law of George and Anne Arahanga, Rangimarie and Ruku Arahanga, Pita and Irene Arahanga, Doug Arahanga, Kaha and Minnie Downes, Dick and Hui Pirere, Lorna and Rangi Ellis, Stella and Darcy Mills, Wilma and Dave Kinnaird, Faith and Wally Davis, Albie and Darlei Dixon, Wendy and Nau Epiha, Kaye and John Radovanovich, Lou and Robin Brider, Patrick and Lee Arahanga. Proud Returned Serviceman No 15880 and loyal member of The Kotahitanga Society Incorporated. Paora will lay at the Raetihi Marae until his service on Saturday 21 September 2019 at 11.00am.

Noho mai rã e te rangatira I te ãhuru mõwai o ngã atua ki te taha o te Matua, Whaea, Tama, Wairua tapu me ngã Anahera pono.

Dempsey & Forrest

Locally Owned



