JOSHI, Pankaj:
On 2nd January 2020, peacefully at the Riverleigh Retirement Home, aged 64 years. Beloved husband of Priyanka. Much loved father of Praneta and Bill. Loved grandfather of Gabriel and Phoebe. Messages and tributes can be sent to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040, or placed in Pankaj's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz Grateful thanks to the staff of Riverleigh Home for their wonderful care and support. A private family gathering has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 8, 2020